Growing up, Teresa Y. Hillery never imagined running for public office one day. Instead, she sought to help people as a public litigator, taking on major developers in court and becoming a prominent member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA).

But things changed for her during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the extensive disparities between the rich and poor in her community became even more magnified. It was during this time that she realized what she had to do.

“It was the pandemic, it was George Floyd. It was Amman Aubrey, it was the uprisings in downtown. It was when all that stuff was happening. I’m thinking ‘Oh my god. Well, who’s in charge? Who’s in charge?’ “ she said.

The 56-year-old is now running for the Council District 14 seat in the Los Angeles City Council. With hopes to better public transportation for the working class and empower neighborhood councils to lead their communities, Hillery wants to bring constituents together.

Originally from Vallejo, California, early on Hillery knew she wanted to advocate for people. Having graduated from University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, she has also taken leadership roles as a litigator.

As the Chair of the Real Property Section of LACBA, she established a residential subsection to address tenants’ rights, and as an attorney she has defended owners’ property rights.

Hillery has lived in Downtown Los Angeles for the last 17 years. When she is not advocating for her clients in court she is volunteering at a Skid Row church helping the unhoused meet their physical, mental, spiritual, and economic needs. She also advocated for affordable housing legislation on Capitol Hill.

After suffering a car accident and then only riding Metro buses and trains, Hillery said she’s seen firsthand the problems with public transportation in Los Angeles and how people already spread too thin don’t have time to advocate for better resources.

“This is their main mode of transportation. It has to work for them. It needs to be safe,” said Hillery. “I know what it’s like to be in a dark place, waiting for the bus. I know what it’s like where my battery’s low, and I have no place to charge [my phone].”

If elected, one of her goals is to make public transportation safer and cleaner. She also wants to repair sidewalks for pedestrians and wheelchair users. “People need to be able to get from point A to point B seamlessly. Whatever mode they want to take.” said Hillery.

CD 14 candidate Teresa Y Hillery. Photo by Andrew Lopez for Boyle Heights Beat.

As of September 2023, Hillery’s campaign had raised nearly $74,000. Her goal is to reach six figures in contributions by increasing the number of small donors.

“People who believe in me, who know me, know my sincerity, know my integrity,” she went on to describe her donor base. “People who know that what I’m saying behind closed doors is the same thing I will say outside in public. That what I say about you in your face is the same thing I’m saying about you behind closed doors. Those are my donors.”

Just as important as raising those funds, she said, was knowing how to administer them. Hillery said she runs her campaign with grassroot politics, which she hopes will empower community members to become more involved in the decision-making process.

She also plans on hosting meetings among leadership from each neighborhood council in the district — which includes Boyle Heights— to discuss issues in their communities.

“I want to talk about the limited resources that we have, how do we find collaboration and synergy among all of us throughout CD-14, because we’re only as strong as the weakest link,” said Hillery.

Hillery joins 12 other candidates in the City Council race trying to unseat incumbent City Councilmember Kevin de León, who announced mid-September he would be seeking re-election, despite calls for his resignation.

In late 2022, a recorded conversation between councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and de León, along with Labor Leader Ron Herrera, surfaced. It included racist and demeaning comments about multiple ethnic groups in LA. De León was the only person on the recording who did not resign.

Hillery said she was heartbroken after hearing the leaked tapes of elected officials and wants to be part of repairing the damage.

“I don’t think LA is who was behind those tapes in those rooms,” said Hillery. “I can be a bridge between communities. I want to use this position to bring people together.”

She believes current assemblymembers Miguel Santiago and Wendy Carillo, who are considered frontrunners in the CD14 race, are not equipped to do the job.

“I do not want to call anyone out but: legislators, legislate. This is something different. This is being able to connect with the people,” said Hillery.

Hillery is hopeful CD-14 voters will support her.

“It was a bold, courageous step for me to throw my name in a hat as a black woman running for CD-14,” said Hillery. “I’m trusting that the people of CD-14 will take a bold, courageous step and reimagine leadership to elect me.”