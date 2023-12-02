For science teacher Eduardo “Lalo” Vargas, seeing his students’ families struggle with rent, food, and other basic necessities, is an all too common reality. While he tries to do what he can, he believes politicians have to step up and do more.

“We try our best to provide the needs to all the students, but really there’s more need than what we can supply them with. There’s more need than what we’re capable of, even if we’re firing on all cylinders,” said Vargas.

The 27-year-old running to represent Council District 14 believes the city could be doing more for its working class. As the youngest candidate in the race, he is advocating for affordable housing, free public transportation, and environmentally conscious decision-making.

He is also a proud member of the Party of Socialism and Liberation, a party that endorsed CD 1 Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez. In his campaign materials, Vargas emphasizes becoming an advocate because the government wasn’t doing enough for people. He also said he believes people are tired of a two-party system.

“I feel that socialism doesn’t scare people anymore,” Vargas said. “People are starting to realize that a socialist in office would actually mean that their interests are what the candidate is fighting for.”

His vision is to have communities invest in the safety and well-being of its poor and working people by providing basic needs to live, a fair wage, and dignified working conditions.

“Our community deserves a government by the people that work for them,” said Vargas. “A Socialist city council member can fight for reforms to get us closer, but only an organized working class can bring about the political change necessary to guarantee these rights and more.”

BHB student Kathryn Mora interviews CD 14 candidate Eduardo Vargas. Photo by Alejandra Molina

Born to immigrant parents from Morelia, Mexico, and growing up in the Inland Empire, Vargas said he saw firsthand the immigrant struggle to make ends meet. With his parents’ support, Vargas went on to receive a large scholarship to Kenyon College, a small Ohio college where he studied neuroscience and Spanish literature.

For the past two years, Vargas has been teaching science at Franklin High School in Highland Park. As an active member of the United Teachers Los Angeles, he recently joined his union in supporting striking non-teaching LAUSD employees represented by SEIU Local 99.

When not teaching, Vargas volunteers as a tenant organizer to fight against what he calls illegal demolitions, corporate developers, and housing displacement.

“I’m an advocate for making housing a human right,” said Vargas. “What that means is that we have to take a courageous stance against the corporate developers that are really the ones profiting off of the displacement of our communities.”

Vargas is also an advocate for environmental justice for working-class communities and wants to prioritize green spaces.

“In wealthy neighborhoods, across the state, you see a lot of trees, a lot of green spaces, places for people to use for communities and recreation. We should protect the spaces that we have and also increase them.” Vargas said.

As a grassroots candidate, Vargas describes his donor base as working-class people and says he’s appreciative of any dollar amount donated to his mission.

“We’re refusing to take money from any interests that are completely opposed to us, such as oil corporations, real estate law firms, unlike some of my opponents,” he said.

As of late September, Vargas has raised $21,351 and hopes to raise $100,00 by the end of his campaign.

“I don’t think I would be able or willing to compromise my values because my allegiance is with the working class of this city,” Vargas said. “I have nothing to lose, by putting the needs of working families first.”

