Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huízar was arrested Tuesday as part of an ongoing federal investigation into corruption at City Hall, and the City Council began the process to have him removed from office.

Huízar’s arrest was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Huízar has been charged with “conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.” The federal charge alleges the councilman agreed to accept at least $1.5 million in illicit funds.

The racketeering charges stem from a broad pay to play scheme in which he allegedly took cash bribes and campaign donations in exchange for help in getting large downtown development projects through the city’s complex approval process.

An FBI spokesperson told LAist Huízar was arrested at his Boyle Heights home. Other media have reported he was taken into custody at 8:15 am.

Huizar made a court appearance Tuesday afternoon, but was not asked to enter a plea, according to another Department of Justice press release. The judge ordered his release on a $100,000 bond, and he was set to be released in the afternoon. A preliminary hearing was set for July 14, with an arraignment scheduled for July 20.

Huízar’s arrest was largely anticipated, after several of his associates were charged with taking part in illicit deals with the councilman. In plea deals, federal prosecutors referred to a powerful councilman that fit Huízar’s profile.

Shortly after the arrest, City Council president Nury Martínez released a statement calling the allegations against Húizar “horrendous and disgusting” and announcing that the Boyle Heights politician would be removed from office.

“Effective today, I will begin the process of removing him from office so that the good people of Council District 14 and the City of Los Angeles will be fairly and honorably represented,” the statement read. “That is our duty and we must do it.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the City Council voted 14-0 to suspend Huízar, but the councilman can’t be officially removed from his position unless he pleads or is found guilty.

For weeks, several politicians and community leaders have called for Huízar to resign, a move that would allow former state Senator Kevin de León, who has already won the election to succeed Huízar, to take office earlier than when he’s supposed to in December.

“I am in discussions with 14th District Councilmember-elect Kevin de León on what is the best path forward for Council District 14,” Martinez said following the Council vote.

Tuesday, De León issued the following statement:

“I have spoken with City Council President Martinez and am working closely with her and staff to ensure CD 14 has full representation in City Hall as soon as possible.” Kevin de León

This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. This developing story will be updated.