Updated April 16, 2020

THE LATEST NUMBERS

On Thursday, Los Angeles County health authorities reported 39 new cases of coronavirus and 55 new deaths of COVID-19 patients –the highest numbers reported so far during the emergency.

“This is the highest daily total we’ve reported after reporting high totals both yesterday and the day before — and it really reflects the devastating power of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The total number of deaths countywide is now 455, bringing the COVID-19 mortality rate up to 4.2%, Ferrer said.

L.A. County officials deliver COVID-19 updates (April 16, 2020) L.A. County officials deliver COVID-19 updates (April 16, 2020)***If the stream stops, please refresh the page****All resources, websites and phone numbers mentioned can be found at covid19.lacounty.gov*L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger welcomes the Department of Public Health and L.A. County District Attorney to provide updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) response. Officials stress to the public to continue the practice of physical distancing. Posted by County of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Number of new cases reported on Thursday include two new cases in Boyle Heights and eight new cases in East Los Angeles. The number of cases in both communities continue to rise steadily, although the rate of infection in East Los Angeles appears to be higher. The difference in that rate could be related to the availability of testing. The number of cases in the unincorporated county community jumped to almost double the number in the city neighborhood right after a testing site opened at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park. The number of cases in Boyle Heights is likely to see a similar increase since a new testing site opened in the neighborhood this week.

These are the numbers and increases reported during the last seven days:

Thursday BH 66 (+2) ELA 116 (+8) Wednesday BH 64 (+0) ELA 108 (+6) Tuesday BH 64 (+6) ELA 102 (+7) Monday BH 58 (+1) ELA 95 (+4) Sunday BH 57 (+2) ELA 91 (+5) Saturday BH 55 (+2) ELA 86 (+11) Friday BH 53 ELA 75

A digital tool that maps and charts the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases throughout Los Angeles county can be consulted on the County website.

MARIACHIS SING OUT FOR HELP

Over the last few days, Spanish-language media reported about the hardships faced by Mariachi musicians who seek work at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights since the stay-at-home order was issued last month. The musicians do not qualify for unemployment insurance since they are independent contractors.

“We haven’t worked for four weeks,” Javier Chora, of Mariachi Jocotepec, told La Opinión. “We want the government to help the musicians. We have no funds or resources to withstand so much time without working.”

La Opinión reached out to the office of Councilman José Huízar. A spokesperson there said no Mariachi musician had complained directly to the office, but that anyone who did would be referred to the city’s Small Business Emergency Microloan Program.

Musician Javier Moreno told Telemundo 52 in a similar story Saturday: “It’s a shame that our music, one of the most beautiful things there is for us Mexicans, has to be silenced this way.”

Several Mariachis staged a protest “serenata” on Wednesday, asking for assistance from city officials. Most of the musicians wore face masks while performing, as reported by Univision 34.

The serenata was also the subject of a photo essay by Los Angeles Times photographer Gary Coronado”:

#Mariachi musicians join in solidarity asking #LosAngeles County officials for economic support during the #CoronavirusPandemic, playing music at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights @latimes — https://t.co/wp5uHn6oJg pic.twitter.com/Gd8LrEQeve — Gary Coronado (@gary_coronado) April 16, 2020

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

On Wednesday, California Governor Gary Newsom announced a $125 million fund aimed at helping undocumented workers during the coronavirus emergency. According to the Los Angeles Times, the fund will distribute one-time $500 cash grants for individuals and up to $1,000 for families who do not qualify for aid from federal programs or unemployment benefits.

The program is partly funded through charitable donations and will be distributed by regional nonprofit groups who work with the undocumented community. Applications will begin to be taken next month.

This week, Los Angeles Mayor said that the city would give out a no-fee debit card to individuals and families who fell under federal poverty lines and lost more than 50% of their income due to coronavirus, regardless of their immigration status. Applications for the Angeleno Card were being taken Tuesday through Thursday, though many people complained they couldn’t get through the website or phone line to apply.

HELP FOR RENTERS AND LANDLORDS

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved measures to create an assistance program to help renters who cannot afford to pay back late rent and tenants who have lost income because of unpaid rents. The county will now seek for funds to provide this assistance.

Also on Tuesday, the county voted to extend a moratorium on evictions to mobile homes and to apply a freeze on rent increases to all unincorporated areas of the county, including East Los Angeles.

A countywide moratorium on evictions has been in place since last month.

EASTSIDE TESTING SITES

The first testing site for COVID-19 in Boyle Heights opened Tuesday in a vacant lot behind Mariachi Plaza. A similar drive-through testing site opened a week earlier at the East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park.

Individuals must pre register and meet testing criteria before they show up for the free test For more information and FAQs: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.