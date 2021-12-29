Where and when to get tested for COVID in Boyle Heights

In what are being called dual surges of the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19, Los Angeles County health authorities are calling on residents to help stop the spread of the virus – by avoiding gatherings and getting tested.

On Wednesday, the County reported more than 16,000 new cases in one of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic. (See the latest numbers for Boyle Heights and East LA here.)

Over the past week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported cases have increased 91% (from 8,633 to 16,510), test positivity rates have more than doubled from 8.7% to 17.6%, and daily hospitalizations have jumped over 30% (from 770 to 1,069).

Public Health urged residents to scale down New Year’s plans by limiting gatherings to a very small number of people where everyone is fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible. Individuals who are sick should remain isolated from others, and everyone should wear a mask, even when indoors, if gathering with people not in your household. Vaccinations and boosters remain the best protection against severe illness and disease from COVID.

Public Health also recommended getting tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household.

Where to get tested for free in L.A.

All L.A. County and city testing sites offer free coronavirus testing, whether you have insurance or not, and regardless of immigration status. You can find a full list of county-run locations here, and a full list of city-run locations here.

Some sites allow walk-ins; you can search specifically for those locations. Most sites will offer tests on Thursday, Dec. 30, but will close over the New Year’s Holiday (Friday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 2). However, a few sites run by the nonprofit CORE will open for free tests on Friday Dec. 31 and Sunday Jan. 2.

Testing sites in and around Boyle Heights

While some of these sites offer walk-ins, prior registration is recommended:

Total Testing Solutions – Boyle Heights

1724 Pennsylvania Ave.

Drive up and walk-ins, by appointment only.

Holiday availability: Thursday, Dec. 30 Friday, Dec. 31.

After holiday: Monday-Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Make an appointment here or by calling (323) 238-3324

Clinica Romero – Boyle Heights (Marengo)

2032 Marengo Street

Walk-up only. Availability subject to change. Make an appointment by phone.

Holiday availability: Thursday, Dec. 30

Make an appointment by calling (213) 989-7700

Los Angeles Christian Health Centers– Pico Aliso

1625 E. 4th St.

Walk up only. Appointments needed.

Holiday availability: No information available.

Regular testing hours Monday-Friday, 2:20 to 3:40 pm

Make an appointment here or by calling (213) 213-2685

Union Station (East Side) Testing Site

811 N. Vignes Street

Walk up only. Appointments not necessary but recommended, as is prior registration.

Holiday availability: Thursday, Dec. 30, Friday, Dec. 31, Sunday, Jan. 2 (9 am to 2 pm)

After holiday: Monday-Friday, 9 am to 4 pm.

Pre-register and make an appointment here.

Lincoln Park

3501 Valley Blvd

Walk up only. Appointments not necessary but recommended, as is prior registration.

Holiday availability: Thursday, Dec. 30, Friday, Dec. 31, Sunday, Jan. 2 (9 am to 2 pm)

After holiday: Monday-Thursday, 10 am to 4 pm; Fridays and Sundays, 9 am to 2 pm (closed Saturdays).

Pre-register and make an appointment here.

