Voting center at Boyle Heights Senior Center on first day of voting.

Election Day, November 3, is only a few days away, but people in Boyle Heights can begin dropping off their ballots or filling them out electronically at six voting centers that opened today (Friday).

Voters in this election have the option to vote by mail, ballot drop box, or go to a polling place. Anyone who votes in Los Angeles County can vote in Boyle Heights or at any of hundreds of locations throughout the region. For a full list and other voting information go to LAvote.net.

Voting centers that opened on Friday will operate from 10 am to 7 pm through Monday, Nov. 2 and will have extended hours on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7am to 8pm.

Drop boxes, which have been out in the community for a couple of weeks, will receive ballots 24 hours a day through the end of voting on Nov. 3 (except the box at Mariachi Plaza, which will only operate during the Gold Line station’s regular hours of operations).

These are the locations in Boyle Heights:

Voting Centers:

Wabash Recreation Center

2765 Wabash Ave, Los Angeles CA 90033

Malabar Street Elementary School

3200 Malabar St, Los Angeles CA 90063

Boyle Heights Senior Center

2839 E 3rd St, Los Angeles CA 90033

Salesian High School

960 S Soto St, Los Angeles CA 90023

Ramona Garcia Recreation Center

1016 S Fresno St, Los Angeles CA 90023

USC Health Science Campus

2001 N Soto St, Los Angeles CA 90033

Voting Drop Box:

Mariachi Plaza & 1st St. Gold Line Station (Plaza Area)

1831 East 1st Street, Los Angeles CA 90033

Benjamin Franklin Branch Library

2200 East 1st Street, Los Angeles. CA 90033

Malabar Branch Library

2801 Wabash Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90033

Robert Louis Stevenson Branch Library

803 Spence Street, Los Angeles CA 90023

Estrada Courts

3232 Estrada Street, Los Angeles CA 90023

Ramona Gardens

2832 Lancaster Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90033

OUR MISSION TO KEEP THE EASTSIDE COMMUNITY INFORMED IS EVEN MORE VITAL NOW, DURING THIS CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY. PLEASE HELP US CONTINUE OUR MISSION OF PROVIDING VITAL INFORMATION BY MAKING A DONATION IF YOU CAN.









