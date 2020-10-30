Election Day, November 3, is only a few days away, but people in Boyle Heights can begin dropping off their ballots or filling them out electronically at six voting centers that opened today (Friday).
Voters in this election have the option to vote by mail, ballot drop box, or go to a polling place. Anyone who votes in Los Angeles County can vote in Boyle Heights or at any of hundreds of locations throughout the region. For a full list and other voting information go to LAvote.net.
Voting centers that opened on Friday will operate from 10 am to 7 pm through Monday, Nov. 2 and will have extended hours on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7am to 8pm.
Drop boxes, which have been out in the community for a couple of weeks, will receive ballots 24 hours a day through the end of voting on Nov. 3 (except the box at Mariachi Plaza, which will only operate during the Gold Line station’s regular hours of operations).
These are the locations in Boyle Heights:
Voting Centers:
Wabash Recreation Center
2765 Wabash Ave, Los Angeles CA 90033
Malabar Street Elementary School
3200 Malabar St, Los Angeles CA 90063
Boyle Heights Senior Center
2839 E 3rd St, Los Angeles CA 90033
Salesian High School
960 S Soto St, Los Angeles CA 90023
Ramona Garcia Recreation Center
1016 S Fresno St, Los Angeles CA 90023
2001 N Soto St, Los Angeles CA 90033
Voting Drop Box:
Mariachi Plaza & 1st St. Gold Line Station (Plaza Area)
1831 East 1st Street, Los Angeles CA 90033
Benjamin Franklin Branch Library
2200 East 1st Street, Los Angeles. CA 90033
Malabar Branch Library
2801 Wabash Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90033
Robert Louis Stevenson Branch Library
803 Spence Street, Los Angeles CA 90023
Estrada Courts
3232 Estrada Street, Los Angeles CA 90023
Ramona Gardens
2832 Lancaster Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90033
