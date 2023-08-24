Back-to-back events Saturday in East Los Angeles are set to mark the 53rd anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium. A late morning event hosted by the 50th Chicano Moratorium Committee and an early afternoon one organized by Chicano Moratorium Continúa and Centro CSO commemorate the anti-Vietnam War march of August 29, 1970, which was a crucial moment in the Chicano Rights movement.

The Chicano Moratorium march led 30,000 people through a demonstration in East Los Angeles. The protest quickly turned violent when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived. Several people were injured and three were killed, including journalist Rubén Salazar.

The 50th Chicano Moratorium Committee’s event will take place at the Belvedere Park Amphitheater at the East Los Angeles Civic Center, 4914 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year organizers will be using their event to pay tribute and commemorate “Las Adelitas of the Movement,” highlighting the women activists and leaders during the Chicano Civil Rights & Moratorium struggle. Entertainment will include Trio los Dados, Little Willie G., and Mariachi Colibrí.

Following that, Chicano Moratorium Continúa and Centro CSO will be hosting its event starting at 4pm on Salazar park, 3864 Whittier Blvd. Sounds of the Tribe will perform. At this year’s event, Centro CSO is emphasizing five calls to action: Chicano self-determination, legalization of all undocumented people, community control over sheriffs, no U.S/NATO wars, and protecting public education.

Both events are free to the public and will have food, drinks and vendors.

