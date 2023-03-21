Schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District are set to close from
Tuesday, March 21 to Thursday, March 23 during a planned strike of 65,000 teachers and other staff.
SEIU members are seeking a 30% wage increase, a $2 per hour raise, more hours, health insurance, and a stop to private contractors.
According to numbers provided by SEIU, members on average make $25,000 a year. They work the 180 days of a typical school year, usually for six hours a day. They aren’t paid during Thanksgiving, Christmas, spring break and other holidays.
The district says it has offered workers a 15% wage increase, health benefits to those who work at least four hours a day, and other concessions. Last week, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho expressed his disappointment with the union’s bargaining, saying SEIU has left “a historic offer on the table.”
Members of Local 99 held a rally last Wednesday at downtown’s Grand Park, where they were joined by educators who are members of United Teacher LA (UTLA). The teachers’ union has said it will support the strike called by Local 99.
At the rally, Boyle Heights Beat had the chance to speak with three teachers from Boyle Heights schools: Gillian Russom from Roosevelt High School; Meredith Miller, from Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet and Daniel Martinez, from Felícitas and Gonzalo Méndez.
Here are some of their statements:
On Local 99 demands
On teachers’ demands
Need for more social workers
Lack of supplies
Boyle Heights Beat reporter Alex Medina and youth reporter Dania Alejandres contributed to this story. With reporting from LAist.