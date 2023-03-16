The two largest groups representing employees of the Los Angeles Unified School District said Wednesday they would hold a three-day strike starting Tuesday, and schools will remain closed during the workers’ walkout.

The announcement was made during a massive rally at downtown Los Angeles’ Grand Park.

Photo by Pablo De La Hoya for Boyle Heights Beat.

The strike would be led by the Service Employees International Union Local 99, which represents about 30,000 LAUSD workers including bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, among others. United Teachers Los Angeles, which represents 35,000 teachers, counselors, librarians and others, said its members would not cross the picket lines.

Workers are demanding higher pay and improved working conditions. On Wednesday, schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho urged the unions to continue negotiating to avert the strike, which he said would further harm students who were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.