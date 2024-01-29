Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at Pecan Park Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), police responded at around 5:30 pm to a report of shots fired at the park, located at 145 S. Pecan Avenue.

The teenage victim, identified by the spokesperson as a Hispanic male, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD investigators say two male suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The incident is believed to be gang-related, the spokesperson said.

According to a report by Fox 11 News, the victim has been identified by family members as 15-year-old Matthew Velez, a student at Montebello High School. This is the first homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2024.