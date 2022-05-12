The State Street Recreation Center in Boyle Heights may get a $935,000 makeover – if the city receives county Measure A funds for the project.

On Wednesday, City News Service reported, the Los Angeles Council voted to seek $8.45 million in grants from the so-called “Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure” approved by county voters in 2016.

With the vote, council members authorized the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks to submit grant applications totalling $8.45 million for 10 projects throughout the city.

The grant application for the State St. Rec Center says the $935,000 would be used “for the demolition of an existing play area to install a new one, along with landscaping and amenity additions and park pathway improvements.”

Facilities at the city park, Located at 716 North State St. include a lighted baseball diamond, basketball courts, a multi-purpose sports field and an auditorium.

Facilities at State Street Recreation Center in Boyle Heights.

Approved by $75% of the voters, Measure A generates about $96.8 million per year through a countywide parcel tax. Funds are administered by the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District, which provides grants to cities, agencies and nonprofit organizations.

If approved, the park on State would not be the first in Boyle Heights to receive Measure A funding. A Fitness Equipment Replacement Project at Hollenbeck Park received $304,700 in Measure A funds.

Completed in 2020, the project included the installation of new fitness equipment, new landscaping and placement of benches, tables and a hydration station at Hollenbeck Park.