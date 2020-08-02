A shooting last month that left a man dead on a Boyle Heights sidewalk elevated to eight the number of homicides reported in the neighborhood so far in 2020.

The Saturday July 18 shooting in the 3700 block of Whittier Boulevard, near Odd Fellows Cemetery, was reported Friday by The Eastsider. LAPD told the publication that the victim, a Latino male between 40 and 50 years of age, was shot multiple times.

The man was found on the sidewalk near Calzona St. shortly after 12 pm and declared dead on the scene. Police said it believed the incident was “gang related” but had no suspects or made other information available.

It was one of two homicides reported in July in Boyle Heights and occurred two days before a shooting that left another man dead only a few blocks South of the location of the July 18 killing.

On July 20, a man was found shot to death inside his vehicle at Calzona and Beswick Streets. According to reports, the man was shot multiple times as he drove his Range Rover SUV off the 5 Freeway to Calzona St.

Police only identified the July 20 victim as a 34-year-old male. A review of the county coroner’s records found one homicide victim that matched the description and circumstances of the Boyle Heights incident; the victim was identified as Hakop Mouradian, an Armenian man.

EIGHT HOMICIDES IN 2020

A Boyle Heights Beat review of news reports and police records found eight homicides reported in Boyle Heights so far this year. All were men killed in shootings, one was an officer-involved incident. All but two of the dead have been confirmed as Latino males between the ages of 24 and 50.

The cases:

OUR MISSION TO KEEP THE EASTSIDE COMMUNITY INFORMED IS EVEN MORE VITAL NOW, DURING THIS EMERGENCY. PLEASE HELP US CONTINUE OUR MISSION OF PROVIDING VITAL INFORMATION BY MAKING A DONATION IF YOU CAN.









