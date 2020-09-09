A 32-year-old man shot and killed Monday night at Fresno and Winter streets became the tenth homicide victim reported in Boyle Heights so far in 2020.

A second man was injured and hospitalized in the shooting that happened around 9:20 p.m, City News reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, a police dispatcher said. A second man was rushed to a hospital for treatment of his wounds; no other details were given.

The dispatcher said that there are more than one suspect; police believe the suspects fled the scene in a dark vehicle.

According to reports reviewed by Boyle Heights Beat, Monday’s was the tenth homicide reported in Boyle Heights Beat this year. All previous homicides cases were shootings; all but two of the victims have been identified as Latino males between the ages of 24 and 50.

In related news, a man shot and killed last month at the Soto Street Gold Line Station has been identified by the Coroner’s office as Erick Rene Magana, 25, of Alhambra. Another previously unidentified homicide victim, shot and killed on July 18 near the Odd Fellows Cemetery on Whittier Boulevard, has been identified as Crispín Albert Alvídrez, 55.

