Authorities are searching for the person behind the wheel of a white Dodge Ram truck that struck and fatally injured a man on the 6th Street Bridge late last year.

According to a representative from the Los Angeles Police Department, 23-year-old Nathan Franklin was riding a dirt bike on the bridge on Dec. 30 when a white Dodge Ram truck struck him. An onlooker, who reportedly described having seen three people in the vehicle according to KTLA 5, rendered aid to Franklin before he was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital.

“No one was aware of the accident until Nathan was reported missing on December 31st by his coworkers when he did not show up to his shift that night,” wrote family friend Kimberly Maldonado on a GoFundMe for Franklin.

“Nathan was missing for over 72 hours until a family member was able to locate him in a nearby hospital showing no signs of progression and was declared brain dead.”

According to the fundraiser, Franklin was later taken off life support on Jan. 6.

“Nathan Franklin was a kind, humble, and hard working man who enjoyed recording videos on his bike and taking care of his dog Louie,” said Maldonado on the page. “He was a beloved son, grandson, brother, and friend to all. He was taken from us unnaturally and leaves a huge hole in our hearts.”

Detectives on the case say an investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the LAPD at (877) 275-5273.