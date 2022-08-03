The Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department is looking to partner with a Boyle Heights-based community organization to establish one of nine upcoming neighborhood Peace & Healing Centers throughout the city.

The centers will operate in an existing space in each community as part of a $2 million program funded by the city. Last week, the department released a Request For Proposals, which are due by Aug. 25.

The RFP will result in nine contracts for nine zones with nine separate organizations. Proposers will not be allowed to service multiple areas.

“Peace & Healing Centers will create social, economic and environmental healing in LA’s most historically marginalized communities.” said the Department’s Executive Director Capri Maddox in a statement. “Community-based organizations are essential to this process.”

To qualify for the program, the chosen organization must have worked in the community for at least three years and be able to provide at least 20 hours a week of open-door access to residents. Funding from the Peace & Healing Center program will enable the organization to host at least two culturally-centered healing programs each month.

Examples of programming could include criminal record expungement and employment programs for formerly incarcerated individuals, urban agricultural workshops or financial literacy programs.

The nine communities that will have a center are home to 50% of Angelenos living below the poverty line, and all of them have populations of at least 87% people of color.

Besides Boyle Heights, Peace & Healing Centers will be established in Arleta-Pacoima, Mission Hills-Panorama City-North Hills, Skid Row, South Los Angeles, Southeast Los Angeles, West Adams-Baldwin Village-Leimert Park, Westlake, and Wilmington-Harbor Gateway.