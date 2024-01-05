Happy new year! It’s always interesting how much can change in a year, and that’s very clear to see here on the Eastside. In Boyle Heights, Picaresca Barra de Cafe (2931 E. 4th Street) just moved into a new home right at the corner of Evergreen Avenue and 4th Street. Here, folks can enjoy unique flavors from a mix of matcha and café de olla to a “El Pino” latte dedicated to the iconic landmark.

Open from 7 am – 4 pm Monday through Saturday and 8 am – 4 pm on Sundays, you’ve got a good range to grab a quick pick-me-up drink, pastry and other goodies. I encourage you to stop on by sometime this year as their flavors are truly something special. If you’d like to learn more about Picaresca, our student reporter Dania Alejandres wrote about the business last year.

Before moving into this new space, this gem was tucked away in a mini-mall in South Boyle Heights. In an effort to support a fellow enterprise, the business owners at Picaresca helped ÜLËW Coffee & Juice move into their former location at 1300 S. Soto Street. The name Ulew comes from a Mayan word for Earth and, according to the business, central to its businesses mission is to use nature’s gifts in their offerings – which include jugos by Nature’s Nectars and caffeinated options too.

Its grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, January 6th from 7 am – 4 pm for folks interested in checking out the organization’s first storefront.

Other Happenings

Saturday January 6th

Four local bands are set to hit the stage at The Paramount this weekend all in the same night to celebrate the new year. With tickets starting at $15 and doors opening at 8 pm, it’s an affordable option for folks to check out and support the Eastside music scene. Liminal Spaces is set for 8:30, with The Barflies at 9:10, En-Vitro at 9:50 and Sept at 10:30. It’s sure to be a fun night out at 2708 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue if you pull up.

Looking a little ahead, the venue is hosting an Emo vs. Punk-Punk night next week on Friday, January 12th with doors opening at 9 pm. This Myspace Music Video Party hosted by Tony Pitkin features music videos live on the big screen from groups My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Blink-182, Panic! At the Disco and many more. Themed drink specials will be available throughout the night, alongside unique photo opportunities. This is a 21+ event, and tickets start at $13.60 online.

Sunday January 7th

For folks with a green thumb, Northeast Trees is hosting its first event of the year at Ascot Hills (4371 Multnomah Street) from 9 am through 12 pm. Attendees at the volunteer opportunity will learn how to process native black walnut seeds, transplant black sage and maintain local plants in the area. If you do stop by, make sure to come with appropriate shoes and clothes for this cold season. Gloves and supplies as well as snacks and water will be provided throughout the effort.

Monday January 8th

For women in the area, the Eastside Cafe (5469 Huntington Drive North) is hosting those interested in intention setting and meditation to start 2024 on the right foot. Folks interested in attending are encouraged to wear comfy clothes, bring a notepad and candle to the event set to run from 7:30 – 9 pm. Entry is donation-based ($5+), but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This event is perfect for those who enjoy journaling and are looking for a way to set goals this year.