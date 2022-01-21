Councilmember Kevin de León’s proposal to rename a short stretch of Bailey Street near Mariachi Plaza to honor the late Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernández is not sitting well with some members of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council.

On Thursday, the body’s Planning and Land Use Committee unanimously approved a Community Impact Statement opposing the tribute to the singer, who died in December.

The document cites “concerning” news reports that quote homophobic and misogynistic statements attributed to Fernández. It also states that the councilman did not consult with the Neighborhood Council before deciding to honor the so-called King of Ranchera and complains that its members learned of the decision through news media.

Because of these concerns, the document reads, “the Neighborhood Council does not feel it is appropriate to rename a street within the community after Vicente Fernández, nor any other civic memorialization.”

“Additionally, the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council requests that any memorialization or naming of streets or public squares be for non-living, historic figures who have had tangible and direct ties to the community of Boyle Heights,” the document concludes. “There are many uncelebrated local heroes that deserve this honor.”

Public comments over the renaming issue were mixed during Thursday’s virtual meeting. A Boyle Heights resident who identified as a gay male said that he was offended by the statements attributed to Fernández, and Neighborhood Council president David Pugo –who is not a member of the committee– called the decision a “missed opportunity from [De León’s office] to reach out to the community.”

But community activist Carlos Montes –who is also a board member of the Neighborhood Council not on the committee– said that he had informally polled a number of musicians who work at Mariachi Plaza and found no one who opposed the renaming. Montes said that if the full Neighborhood Council were to approve the statement it would be an embarrassment for the neighborhood, and said he would vote against it when it comes up for vote next week.

De León has not commented on the committee’s statement. A De León staff member who attended the meeting declined to comment Thursday, and an email sent to the councilmember’s office requesting a reaction was unanswered Friday.

The full Neighborhood Council will take up the committee’s recommendation at its meeting on Wednesday, but even if it decides to condemn De León’s decision it would be non-binding. While the city’s neighborhood councils were created to give residents some say in city governance, they don’t have the power to create laws or establish policy.

Final decision on the street renaming would fall on the Los Angeles City Council, but no vote on the matter is currently scheduled.

