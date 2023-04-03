Authorities say a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Boyle Heights.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Times said the victim, identified only as a 31-year-old Hispanic male, was standing on the 2700 block of Wabash Avenue at around 1:22 am when a car driving by opened fire. The suspect in the vehicle then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported by LA Fire Department personnel to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No additional information on the suspect or victim is currently available, though police suspect the shooting was gang-related.

This is the fourth reported homicide in Boyle Heights this year.

Police have not provided details on a fatal stabbing on the afternoon of March 14 near the intersection of Rio Vista Ave. and Short St.