A shooting Monday night near Euclid Elementary School left a man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

City News Service reported that the shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Oregon. That location is near the corner of Albertine St., a block north of Whittier Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that two suspects were last seen leaving the area in a red vehicle, but a detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.