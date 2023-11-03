Hola Boyle Heights! It’s your local community reporter Alex Medina here to share some happenings in and around the neighborhood that you might enjoy as the spookiest season of the year comes to an end.

But first, there’s a lot to share about what’s been happening here at the Beat. As you might have seen on our Instagram, we’ve moved into our very own office space at 2026 East 1st Street! When BHB first began, we held meetings at the Boyle Heights Technology Youth Center on 4th Street for years before moving around to a few different spots across the neighborhood. Now that we’re over a decade old, we knew it was time to find our own place in a central spot in the community. Make sure to stay tuned into our newsletter in the coming weeks as we hope to host an open house soon.

Boyle Heights Beat office. Photo by Jackie Ramirez.

If you’ve read any of our recent stories, you might’ve noticed two new bylines: Andrew Lopez and Ricky Rodas. They’re the newest members of our team and part of an inaugural cohort of the California News Fellowship program administered by the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. To learn more about these two fellows, check out this profile on our website!

Finally, we just started our fundraising campaign with NewsMatch. Through the end of the year, they will double any donation, up to $1,000. Any support is greatly appreciated and will allow us to continue all that we do in developing the next generation of storytellers, por y para la comunidad. Those interested and able to donate can do so here on our website.

Eastside celebrations of Día de los Muertos

Friday, November 3rd

Yesterday was Día de los Muertos, but there’s still a few more events happening this weekend keeping the spirit alive. One such event is happening tonight, hosted by the 1st Street Business Association and Caminarte. It’s a community block party featuring live work by artists including Robert Vargas and Erica Friend, fun activities for children, music by DJ Sizzle and Cumbiaton and a special live performance by Folklorico Revolucion. Set to take place at Mariachi Plaza and along 1st Street through State Street from 6 through 10 pm, there will be various ofrenda altars and over 20 local vendors to check out. It’s sure to be a fun night, so come through if you can.

The nonprofit organization Bienestar is also hosting its own event to celebrate lives lost on the Eastside. Set to take place at their Eastside location (5326 E. Beverly Boulevard), this free event will run from 4 to 8 pm and features activities from a costume contest, karaoke and loteria to a costume contest and eye-catching drag performance. Free rapid HIV testing will also be available for folks throughout the event.

Eastside Café is hosting a Day of the Dead event to honor the lives of those lost in Gaza. Located in El Sereno (5469 Huntington Drive N), this gathering space is dedicated to organizing the local area. The first part of the event runs from 4 to 6 pm, featuring activities from paper flower making to face painting and pan dulce con champurrado to enjoy while observing different altars in the space. At 6, una Danza Azteca will be performed before a procession set to start at 7 pm.

Saturday, November 4th

Self-Help Graphics & Art is hosting their Annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the East LA Civic Center (4801 E. 3rd Street) from 3 to 8 pm. This iconic event has been going strong for five decades now and is the pinnacle of celebrations of the holiday here on the Eastside. It’s got everything you’d expect, from ornate altars and a Muertos Marketplace with artisan vendors to food by local vendors, live entertainment and so much more. I’ve been to this event a few times over the years, and it never fails to be a beautiful celebration full of community coming together.

More Happenings on the Eastside

Friday, November 3rd

The East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 15th Annual Sabor del Este event at the historic Kennedy Hall (451 S. Atlantic Boulevard). General admission tickets are available online for $20 or $25 at the door and grant admission to the night’s live entertainment and food samples of various local businesses at no extra cost. Running from 5:30 through 10:30 pm, this event is a great opportunity to taste test some of the best food the Eastside has to offer.

Saturday, November 4th

The Boyle Heights bookstore Re/Arte is hosting a clothing swap for folks looking to engage in a give and take of community clothes. Set to run from 12 to 4 pm at the shop (2123 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue), this event is a great way to clean up your closet to make room for some new pieces for when you’re out and about enjoying the Eastside.

Nordista Freeze, Traversura and Blank Tapes are all coming to the Paramount for an all-ages show this weekend. Advance tickets are available online for $12, with day-of prices at $17. Check the artist links if you want to get a feel of the vibes for the night.

Sunday, November 5th

Artemisia Nursery has a SEEDY Sunday series where folks can learn all about growing California native plants on the Eastside. This neighborhood retail nursery is located in El Sereno (5068 Valley Boulevard) and is open to the public every day from 11 am to 5 pm except for Tuesdays. Sunday’s Native Seed & Propagation class is completely free and runs from 3:30 to 5 pm. Make sure to register online if you’re interested.

First Street Pool & Billiards (1906 1st Street) is hosting a Punks for Palenstine event with 100% of the $10 entrance fee going to the nonprofit Anera, which is providing food and hygiene kits to those displaced in Gaza. There will be poetry readings, speakers, various vendors, tattoo artists, raffles and more throughout the night. Food will be provided by Anwar’s Kitchen and Por tu Caldito Amor. The event is set to run from 4 to 10 pm.

As always, please let us know what you think of this newsletter and send us your events to include in future editions. Also, make sure to check out our website for the latest news happening in the neighborhood.

¡Hasta luego Boyle Heights, nos vemos en la calle!