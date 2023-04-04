Photography and reporting by Angela Caliz and Priscilla Cuevas
Easter came early to the Lou Costello Jr. Recreation Center in Boyle Heights as dozens of area residents –many from the Wyvernwood and Estrada Courts residential areas – gathered to celebrate a “Spring Eggstravaganza & Community Resource Fair” on Saturday afternoon,
The event, sponsored by area elected officials and several local organizations, included an Easter egg hunt for Boyle Heights children.
Boyle Heights Beat spoke with some of the participants at Saturday’s event:
