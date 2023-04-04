Kids from ages 6-17 participate in an egg hunt while trying to find a golden egg to claim a prize. Photo by Angela Caliz and Priscilla Cuevas.

Photography and reporting by Angela Caliz and Priscilla Cuevas

Easter came early to the Lou Costello Jr. Recreation Center in Boyle Heights as dozens of area residents –many from the Wyvernwood and Estrada Courts residential areas – gathered to celebrate a “Spring Eggstravaganza & Community Resource Fair” on Saturday afternoon,

The event, sponsored by area elected officials and several local organizations, included an Easter egg hunt for Boyle Heights children.

Families from the Wyvernwood and Estrada courts apartments come together at Lou Costello Recreation Center Park while community booths are set up. Photo by Angela Caliz and Priscilla Cuevas.

Boyle Heights Beat spoke with some of the participants at Saturday’s event:

Fabiola Ramírez and children at Easter celebration at Costello Park. Photo by Angela Caliz and Priscilla Cuevas.

“Es muy bonito y [pienso] que debería de haber más, yo pienso, incluso para que ellos puedanfamiliarizarse y jugar con más niños.”

Fabiola Ramirez
Darelean Jiminez and family at Easter celebration at Costello Park. Photo by Angela Caliz and Priscilla Cuevas.

“I think this event was necessary, especially in a post pandemic environment for us to learn what reintegration is for each other. And I think it was just essential for the kids to see how community events can bring a lot of folks together.”

Darelean Jiminez
Avatar photo

Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat is a bilingual community newspaper produced by its youth "por y para la comunidad". The newspaper and its sister website serve an immigrant neighborhood in East Los Angeles of just under...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *