Photography and reporting by Angela Caliz and Priscilla Cuevas

Easter came early to the Lou Costello Jr. Recreation Center in Boyle Heights as dozens of area residents –many from the Wyvernwood and Estrada Courts residential areas – gathered to celebrate a “Spring Eggstravaganza & Community Resource Fair” on Saturday afternoon,

The event, sponsored by area elected officials and several local organizations, included an Easter egg hunt for Boyle Heights children.

Families from the Wyvernwood and Estrada courts apartments come together at Lou Costello Recreation Center Park while community booths are set up. Photo by Angela Caliz and Priscilla Cuevas.

Boyle Heights Beat spoke with some of the participants at Saturday’s event:

Fabiola Ramírez and children at Easter celebration at Costello Park. Photo by Angela Caliz and Priscilla Cuevas.

“Es muy bonito y [pienso] que debería de haber más, yo pienso, incluso para que ellos puedanfamiliarizarse y jugar con más niños.” Fabiola Ramirez

Darelean Jiminez and family at Easter celebration at Costello Park. Photo by Angela Caliz and Priscilla Cuevas.