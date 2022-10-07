The car-free festival known as CicLAvia is set to return this Sunday for its 41st event – 7 miles of open streets from Downtown LA to Boyle Heights.

During the event, streets along the route will be shut down to vehicle traffic from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. to allow the public stop bike, walk, roll and skate to see and experience the “Heart of LA” through a car-free lens.

Mariachi Plaza and the 6th Street Bridge will be the Easternmost hubs on the route where participants can find food trucks, restrooms, free water, first aid, bike parking and repair. There will be a pedicab stop near each hub’s info booth, courtesy of AARP, where users can catch a free ride.

#GetReady! This Sunday, over 7miles of car-free streets connecting Echo Park, DTLA, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Arts District, and Boyle Heights will be open for you to enjoy walking, biking, jogging, dancing, and more. Check out the route at: https://t.co/gOwXiMyhFx @CicLAvia pic.twitter.com/ev3jgRApfV — LADOT (@LADOTofficial) October 7, 2022

Sunday’s event marks the exact 12th anniversary of CicLAvia’s first event on 10/10/10 when around 100,000 people took to the streets to explore Downtown LA and Boyle Heights. In 2023, the organization will increase its annual number of car-free street festivals to 9 with hopes to expand to monthly CicLAvia events in 2024.

Interested in sharing your favorite memory on the open streets of LA and/or what CicLAvia means to you? Look out for our team at the 6th Street Bridge and Mariachi Plaza hubs to tell us your story!