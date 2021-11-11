To celebrate that it is on its way to becoming a “community resilience hub,” the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory will hold a Volunteer Day and Tree Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 am to 1 pm. There will be volunteer opportunities, a screen printing booth, poetry activities and more. A limited amount of trees (fruit and shade) will be given by NorthEast Trees – sign up for your tree here.

Thanks to a $20,000 grant from the US Green Building Council-LA’s Legacy Project, the BHAC is set to convert into the Boyle Heights Resilience Hub, intended to “serve as a community-based resource and information center before, during and after any major disaster.” The hub would serve as a model project for other communities in Los Angeles.

“We embrace the opportunity to work with our partners to provide valuable and much needed resources, support, and services to our community as a top priority,” said Carmelita Ramirez-Sanchez in a press release. “We are honored to provide a strong and sustainable commitment to serve Boyle Heights.”

MORE UPCOMING EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

‘Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust’

A FREE screening of a film that follows intergenerational women from three communities who defend their land, history and culture from the insatiable thirst of Los Angeles. Panel with filmmakers following. Hosted by Our Water LA Coalition Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 pm at Self Help Graphics, 1300 East 1st Street. There’s limited capacity and proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within 72 hours required. Get tickets here.

Learning from Boyle Heights/Saving Los Angeles

An online webinar by Esotouric’s Secret Los Angeles sightseeing tour company, promises to immerse into Boyle Heights’ rich legacy of civic activism, arts education, faith and progressive social service organizations, and the devoted community advocates who are fighting to preserve and reactivate historic landmarks to give the community places to honor their past and shape the future. Tickets are $10 and the webinar can be seen live (with Q&A session) at 4 pm on Sunday Nov. 14, or recorded for a week after that.