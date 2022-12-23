A group of activists held a protest and candlelight vigil Wednesday night in front of Kevin de León’s Boyle Heights office, demanding that the embattled councilmember resign over his involvement in a racist recording and calling attention to the city’s homelessness crisis.

The protest was reported by CBS Los Angeles. A video posted on the station’s YouTube channel shows activists holding “Recall Kevin de León” signs, placing a casket at the doors of the building known locally as the Boyle Heights City Hall and holding cardboard tombstones with phrases like “De León Rest in Peace.”

According to the report, activists claimed that because De León is so distracted by the scandal, he is unable to help solve the city’s homeless crisis.

“Thousands of people have been abandoned by the city and they have died because they don’t have the support that they need,” said Leonardo Vilchis, a member of Boyle Heights’ chapter of the LA Tenants Union, Unión de Vecinos. “Today, on this holiday, we want to shine a light on those deaths… and the hope of the people to have a better city.”

Wednesday’s protest was organized by a coalition of groups that besides the local tenants’ group includes the Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN), Stop LAPD Spying, Black Alliance for Just Immigration, and Black Lives Matter.

According to the report, activists intend to continue protesting outside of De León’s office until he resigns.

In an email to Boyle Heights Beat, Vilchis said that the coalition has not announced any upcoming actions in Boyle Heights, but that its members will continue to protest at downtown’s City Hall in the new year.