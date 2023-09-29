I’d love to share one of my favorite spots in the neighborhood. The Boyle Heights Tavern at 3025 Wabash Avenue in Boyle Heights is a great place to grab wine, beer and/or a cocktail by yourself or with a few friends.

My first time going to the Tavern was in April when we held a reunion with some of the Boyle Heights Beat alumni who are now 21+. It was great catching up with folks, and the drinks were amazing. My personal favorite there is called an AMF –you’re welcome to look up what that means if you’d like, haha– but there’s also a hibiscus margarita that hits the spot. There are usually events happening there too, from comedy nights and sports viewings to band and musician performances.

The Tavern is hosting a “Club Death Church” night full of death rock, goth, synthpop and industrial music this Saturday, September 30th from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am featuring DJs Night Creature, Eddie Lost and Ketamina.

Make sure to check the Tavern out on Instagram to see when there’s something going on.

Politically Active

People familiar with Boyle Heights know how important activism has been in the neighborhood. From the Chicano movement and East LA Walkouts to anti-gentrification efforts in recent years, there’s always been movements and causes bringing people together to fight for a better tomorrow for people locally and nationwide.

This weekend, the collective Union de Vecinos is hosting a Tenants Power March and Parade at Hollenbeck Park at 415 South Saint Louis Street to call for an end to evictions, rent increases and alleged landlord abuse. Specifically, the group is calling out a proposed 9% rent increase facing RSO units by the city council and housing department. The event is set to start at 10 am and a thousand tenants are expected to take part in the march. You can read more about the effort in this story by our reporter Andrew Lopez.

Keeping up with the political action, InnerCity Struggle invites all residents of Council District 14 to a Community Forum happening on Wednesday, October 4th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Taking place at the group’s building at 3467 Whittier Boulevard, the event will serve as an opportunity for attendees to share community needs and wants to create an advocacy guide for leadership in the district ahead of next year’s elections. Those interested can register for the event here.



Family Friendly Events and Resources

The Los Angeles Public Library is hosting a free book festival for the whole family. Featuring Spanish-language and bilingual storytelling, performances, workshops and award-winning authors, the two-day event has virtual and in-person components. A “Virtual School Day” is set to livestream on Youtube on Friday, September 29th from 9:00 am through 12:00 PM. A physical festival will then be held in-person at the Central Library located at 630 W. 5th Street downtown on Saturday, September 30th from 10:00 am through 4:00 pm. In case you’re looking for a book recommendation, my favorite is “Ficciones” by Jorge Luis Borges.

On Saturday, the Community Resource Center in East LA at 4801 Whittier Boulevard is hosting a walk-up Flu and COVID-19 vaccine event from 10:00 am up until 2:00 pm. Individuals who get a vaccine will receive a free $20 grocery gift card to Ralphs/Food 4 Less while supplies last. Flu vaccines are available for those 3 and older, and vaccines for COVID are for those 12 and up. Free blood sugar and blood pressure readings are also available for those interested. Additional information on the clinic is available online here.

For artsy folks in the neighborhood, the City Terrace Artwalk is also happening this Saturday from 12:00 to 6:00 pm all around 4010 City Terrace Drive. With over 30 artists, live music, food trucks, poetry readings, workshops and tons of vendors, there’s sure to be a lot to keep you and your family entertained.

Also, make sure to stop by the City Terrace Public Library on 4025 City Terrace Drive during the event from 3:00 to 5:00 pm to create your own zine and learn about their history in the art world. This workshop is specifically catered towards children aged 6-12 and their parents/caregivers, but is open to all.

The local LGBTQIA+ nonprofit Latino Equality Alliance is hosting a Queer Clothing Exchange at 553 S Clarence Street in Boyle Heights on Saturday, September 30th from 12:00 pm to 5:00pm. Folks interested in attending can RSVP here. Free clothes from FILA USA, Hot Topic and community donations will be available. The event is youth-oriented for those aged 12-26, though people outside of this age range can enter after 3:30 pm. A “Latines in Media & Entertainment” panel will take place at 1:00 pm during the event featuring Warner Bros. Professionals.

A listening session for youth to speak about challenges and opportunities facing LGBTQIA+ students in LAUSD will take place at 2:25 pm. Free food will be available throughout the event. A craft booth will be open during the event for folks interested in helping create decor for LEA’s upcoming Calavera Festival.

A bit further east, the indigenous based arts and culture collaborative Meztli Projects is hosting a “Reconnecting to Miccaihutl” Ofrenda Night at 2337 West Whittier Boulevard on Sunday, October 1st from 2:00 through 8:00 pm. Presented by Stephanie Barboza, participants are encouraged to bring an item to place on a community ofrenda in the space during a workshop. Barboza is set to release a zine project during the event, which will also feature time for an open mic and reflection time to collectively process grief and loss through storytelling. Free snacks and drinks will be available throughout the event.

As always, please let us know what you think of this newsletter and send us your events to include in future editions.