A streak of recent violent crimes In Boyle Heights included a shooting and a hit-and-run this weekend– each incident leaving one fatal victim.

City News Service reported that a 47-year-old man was shot Sunday night. The victim was found bleeding from the head at 9:08 pm in the 500 block of South Escudillo Ave. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.

Sunday’s homicide is the third reported in the last 30 days in Boyle Heights – not counting an unconfirmed homicide on March 25. According to CrimeMapping, which posts information from police reports, the homicide took place on the 400 block of South Lorena St. at 1:05 pm.

The fatal hit-and-run took place Saturday. The victim, 58-year-old Francisco Rosas Garcia, was struck by a Ford Fusion while on a crosswalk on Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza St. just after 10 pm. Rosas was declared dead at the scene.

KTLA reported that police did not have further information on the hit-and-run vehicle to release.

The fatal incidents this weekend appear to show an uptick of violent crime in Boyle Heights. Among reported incidents:

A man was shot in the back Monday morning on Malabar St and Moss St at around 9:40 am. According to a post on Citizen, police received an unconfirmed report that a possible suspect was last seen fleeing on foot, but a description has not yet been recorded.

A man shot Thursday afternoon while driving caused a collision near the corner of South Savannah Ave. and First St. KTLA said the accident was reported at 4:30 pm, and that there was no information available about the shooter

A 27-year-old man was shot while in a stopped car at Evergreen Ave. and Eighth St. on March 26. The Eastsider reported that a male gunman walked up to the victim and shot him. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A man in his 30s was shot in the evening of March 23 in the 900 block of South Lorena St. The Eastsider reported that the victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled on foot.

A 45-year-old male was killed early morning of March 18 on Whittier Boulevard and Spence Street. The nature of his injuries nor whether the homicide was gang-related were released.

The post was edited on April 5 to add the identity of a victim and update other information.