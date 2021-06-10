Esta página también disponible en: Español

Eastside residents who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 can do so at a mobile vaccination clinic to be held Saturday in Boyle Heights.

The vaccine pop-up event is being held by nonprofit emergency response organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which has pivoted its effort from large, centralized vaccination sites to smaller, local clinics where it can reach some of the area’s most vulnerable communities.

“By bringing a mobile vaccination unit to the community, CORE will continue to provide easy pathways for Latinos to gain access to life-saving vaccinations and help to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end,” the organization said in a press release.

For Saturday’s event CORE has joined efforts with Legacy LA, a community-based organization focused on youth developments. Some of the organization’s youth volunteers distributed flyers in Boyle Heights neighborhoods this week, encouraging locals to get their shots if they have not been vaccinated.

Saturday’s clinic will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at Legacy’s headquarters, at 1350 San Pablo Street. Same-day walk-ups will be welcomed, but the first 100 people who register in advance will receive a gift card.

Those interested can fill out an RSVP form at https://redcap.link/USCPharmacyLegacy or send an RSVP email to [email protected].

People who qualify for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccines can get it Saturday if they bring their vaccination card.

The event is part of CORE’s recently-launched IT’S TIME LOS ANGELES campaign to share accurate and relevant educational information on the need for vaccinations among the Latino, AAPI, and African-American communities across Los Angeles, which continue to disproportionately suffer the impact of COVID-19, as seen in higher rates of cases and deaths.

As part of the campaign, the organization has produced a 30-second Public Service Announcement that provides information on the urgent need to vaccinate, especially in communities of color that continue to disproportionately bear the brunt of the COVID crisis.