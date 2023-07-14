Authorities say two men were shot outside of a corner store on Wabash Avenue Thursday night in Boyle Heights, leaving one dead.

Police say the suspect, a Latino male in his 30s, was dropped off by another suspect in a gray Lexus near Joy Mart Discount on 3029 Wabash Avenue at around 7:20 pm.

The suspected shooter opened fire shooting towards the store, striking two Latino males, one in his 20s and the other in his early 40s. The suspect then got back in the vehicle before quickly fleeing with the second suspect, the spokesperson said.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital where the younger victim was pronounced dead. The condition of the second victim has been stable as of Friday morning.

No additional information on either victim or the two suspects was available at the time of this report. It is unclear if the shooting is gang-related, police said. This is the 13th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023, including 7 in the past 30 days.