Do you remember what Boyle Heights was like in the 70s? What about the 90s? One play hoping to capture the essence of those decades in the neighborhood is set to premiere this Saturday at Casa 0101.

“Remembering Boyle Heights: Part Two” is a collaborative theater piece by playwright Josefina López, director Corky Domínguez and the play’s ensemble cast, that takes off where its original ended – following World War II. “Part Two” explores every decade after, from the late 40s up to present day.

Set outdoors at the base of a large pine tree between Boyle Heights and East LA, the play opens with an ELAC professor listening to students researching local history. From these sessions, the 14 scenes of the play highlight monumental events in the neighborhood ranging from the Zoot Suit Riots and East LA Walkouts to the establishment of nonprofit organizations in the community and activists of modern day continuing that legacy.

The production will be presented at the Boyle Heights theater for a four-week run, November 26 through December 18. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM. Tickets are $30 for General Admission, $25 for students and seniors 60+, and $20 per person for residents of Boyle Heights or groups of 20+.

Casa 0101 is located at 2102 East First Street. For tickets, patrons can call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at (323) 263-7684, email [email protected], or buy online.