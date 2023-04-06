A protest to demand a safer crosswalk will be held Saturday at the site of the hit-and-run accident last month that severely injure a Boyle Heights teen.

On March 30th, 13-year-old Joshua Mora was using a crosswalk at the intersection of Whittier Blvd. and Orme Ave. when a motorcyclist struck him, severed his right leg, and fled without offering assistance.

Surveillance video released by police shows how a male suspect loses control of the motorcycle, slides 80 feet, gets up and remounts his motorcycle to flee, heading eastbound on Whittier.

“I would’ve [forgiven] him if he would’ve stopped and checked if I was okay, because I know accidents happen if you don’t see and you get distracted,” Mora said to KTLA News from his hospital bed at LAC+USC Medical Center. “I would’ve said it was okay, but since he ran, I don’t think I’ll forgive him for that.”

Multiple media reports have indicated that Mora, an eight grader at Hollenbeck Middle School, is an avid basketball player and expects to retake the sport with a prosthetic leg.

Saturday’s protest, organized by the nonprofit Safe Streets for Everyone, will take place at the site of the collision at 10:30 a.m.

Organizers intend for the protest to serve as a call to action to councilmember Kevin de León and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, to put up a safer crosswalk at that heavily-used intersection.

A group of concerned local residents have circulated a petition with the same message.

Officials are offering an award of up to $25,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspected driver.

As of Thursday, a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign started by Mora’s family to cover the teen’s medical expenses has surpassed its $30,000 goal.

Police officials ask that anyone with information on the case reach out to Daniel Ramirez at (213) 833-3713 or via email at 39299@lapd.online. Anonymous tippers should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.