Police officers in Boyle Heights shot and injured a man they say was armed, the LAPD reported Friday.

About 1:20 p.m., the LAPD said, plainclothes officers assigned to the Hollenbeck Division saw a man in his 20s armed with a handgun near Evergreen and Wabash Avenues.

The man entered a business and as he exited officers attempted to arrest him. Police say the man attempted to flee by foot and officers chased him. During the pursuit, the “officer involved shooting” occurred.

Police did not say how many shots were fired or what caused officers to fire. No officers were harmed in the shooting and the injured man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a small handgun and a 30-round magazine were recovered at the scene. The weapon was described by police as a “ghost gun,” which is sold in parts to be assembled at home without a traceable serial number.

