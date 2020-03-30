The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases increased to 11 each in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles over the weekend, as Los Angeles County health authorities announced its latest figures on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Monday it had confirmed seven new deaths and 342 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus –including one new case in Boyle Heights and two new cases in East Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Public Health confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases – including two new cases in Boyle Heights and one new case in East Los Angeles. On Saturday, authorities confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases –including two in East Los Angeles.

Six of the seven deaths reported Monday occurred in people over the age of 65; five of those had underlying health conditions. One death was reported in an individual between 41 – 65 years old who also had underlying health conditions.

Current Health Officer Orders prohibit any public or private gatherings or events, and temporarily close all beaches and hiking trails throughout the entire County. Only essential businesses may remain open, and individuals are asked to stay home except to obtain essential goods or services.

Health Officer Orders will continue through April 19.

“I want to thank everyone who is doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, both businesses and residents across the county who have met this moment with innovation and charity,” said Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director. “This situation is serious, and I applaud the essential employees who meet the daily challenge of keeping the public healthy and our community functioning, from public safety and healthcare workers, to grocery store clerks and food deliverers. The greatest service the general public can provide is to stay home, to self-isolate when sick and to self-quarantine if exposed. These measures will make the biggest impact in our efforts to mitigate the infection rate in the county.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov.

