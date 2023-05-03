After 55 years, the Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center has a new name.

Located in Boyle Heights, the hospital is now officially the Los Angeles General Medical Center. The County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the name change during a ceremony Wednesday, citing widespread confusion between its former name and the nearby Keck School of Medicine of USC.

“For years, I have heard from residents and stakeholders that they wanted to see a name that speaks to the campus’ history, resonates with our residents, and can be easily understood in Spanish and other languages,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis at the ceremony.

With a new motto of “Exceptional Care. Healthy Communities”, the over 600-bed, Level One Trauma Center and academic hospital is hoping to build a strong, cohesive image that recognizes and honors the hospital’s long history and strong presence in the community.

“We are incredibly proud to unveil our new name and brand, bringing us one step into our future, while recognizing our past,” said Jorge Orozco, CEO of Los Angeles General Medical Center at the ceremony. Orozco, born and raised in Boyle Heights, says the hospital’s strong connection to the community through the patients it serves, its staff and volunteers is another reason for the change.

The name is reminiscent of the original landmark Art Deco General Hospital structure known as the “Great Stone Mother” by many throughout the city. Originally built in 1933, the building was replaced by new construction in 2010. The original building currently serves as The Wellness Center, offering a variety of services to the local community.