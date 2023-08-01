Authorities say two individuals believed to be unhoused were shot late Monday night inside a tent on a Boyle Heights street.

Police responded to the 500 block of Estudillo Avenue following a report of gunfire in the area at around 10:30 pm, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD.

Upon arrival, a male and female victim, both identified as Hispanics in their 40s, were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a post on the Citizen app, the male victim was shot in the chest and the female victim shot in the leg.

Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said. No additional information on either victim or a potential suspect was available Tuesday morning.