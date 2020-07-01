Esta página también disponible en: Español
Originally published July 1, 2020
It’s a cruel, cruel summer. All restaurants in Los Angeles County — and 18 other counties — must immediately close their indoor dining rooms for at least three weeks, says California Governor Gavin Newsom. He made the announcement at a noontime Wednesday press briefing.
The order impacts restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms along with movie theaters, family entertainment venues, zoos, museums and card rooms.
“We have specifically targeted our efforts to close indoor operations, and I want to reinforce this, indoor operations,” Newsom said.
Restaurants can still serve patrons outdoors or, of course, via takeout and delivery.
The move comes amid rising coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates and three days after officials abruptly shuttered bars in L.A. and six other counties. The bar closure came barely a week after drinking establishments had been allowed to reopen.
On Monday, county officials said 49% of bars and 33% of restaurants have not been following social distancing and other safety protocols since dine-in service was allowed to restart.
— ELINA SHATKIN/LAist
This report is reprinted with permission from Southern California Public Radio. © 2020 Southern California Public Radio. All rights reserved.
