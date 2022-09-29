Celebration, change and connection is at the core of the upcoming 8th Annual Eastside “I Matter” Girls Empowerment Conference coming to East Los Angeles College this Saturday, October 1st.

Set to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event is open and free for all girls ages 12-18 to hear and learn from powerful women who use their work to have a positive, healing impact on their communities.

LA County Parks will host keynote speakers and panels at the event, as well as the following workshops:

Girls Directing Change – View & discuss shorts films focuses on youth mental health and social justice issues

– View & discuss shorts films focuses on youth mental health and social justice issues Step into Your Power – Community space where girls can reflect on personal strengths and create welcoming spaces

– Community space where girls can reflect on personal strengths and create welcoming spaces Be You Vision Board – Learn how to build self-love and self-esteem through embracing the self

– Learn how to build self-love and self-esteem through embracing the self Think You can Dance? – Dance in community to musical beats

– Dance in community to musical beats The Art of Spinning – Learn about being a DJ and what it takes to pursue the career

– Learn about being a DJ and what it takes to pursue the career You Throw Like a Girl – Learn about how women break gender stereotypes in sports, politics and business

– Learn about how women break gender stereotypes in sports, politics and business Resource Activation – Connect and network with peers and local organizations

In addition, LA County Parks will be hosting its first “Girl Power Lunch Party Experience” at the celebration to give participants an opportunity to participate in a resource fair, a picnic lunch and a DJ dance party.

Registration is required and can be done online by signing up here. Spaces are limited. Participants can select a pick-up location at select sites for transportation to the event on a first come, first served basis.