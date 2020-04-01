Four new cases of Covid-19 in Boyle Heights; two new cases in East LA

Esta página también disponible en: Español

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on Wednesday –including four new cases in Boyle Heights and two new cases in East LA.

Nine of the 11 deaths reported Wednesday occurred in people over the age of 65, one person was between 41– 65 years old; and one was a person between 18 – 40 years old. All reported underlying health conditions except for two individuals over the age of 65.

Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1061 new cases.

As of Wednesday, Public Health had identified 3518 cases across all areas of LA County, including 65 deaths. As of Wednesday, 733 people who tested positive for Covid-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

A digital tool that maps and charts the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases throughout Los Angeles county can be consulted on the County website. On Wednesday it showed the number of cases in Boyle Heights as 15, and the total for East Los Angeles as 16.

Public Health said that emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with Covid-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. It added that new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that people need to think about using universal precautions all the time – assuming that each person can infect others even when they aren’t sick.

