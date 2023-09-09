The 76th annual East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival will take place Sunday, with participants marching along its historic route on the neighborhood’s major artery.

The westbound parade will begin at 10 am on the corner of César E. Chávez Ave and Mednik Ave and end on Gage Ave. The festival will take place from 11 am – 5 pm on Mednik between First St and César E. Chávez. Both celebrations will be free of charge for attendees.

Since parking will be limited, travel on the Metro E line to the East Los Angeles Civic Center station is recommended.

With rare exceptions, the East LA parade has been held on the weekend closest to Sept. 16 –Mexican Independence Day– since 1946. Organized by the Comité Cívico Patriótico Mexicano, the parade usually includes local celebrities and elected officials.

The biggest Mexican Independence Parade in the United States will be televised in Spanish on KWHY-TV Channel 22 and on ABC7 in English.

Mark Consuelos, host of ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Mark”, will serve as this year’s parade’s grand marshal. Festival performers include The Olvera Brothers Band, singer Jorge Vazquez, as well as mariachi groups and DJs.

This year over 3,000 parade participants signed up to march in the parade, and 5,000 are expected to attend the festival.