LAFD investigators are looking into the cause of an apartment fire that left one woman dead early Tuesday morning.

Forty-four firefighters arrived at 516 S Clarence Street following a report of the fire and were able to extinguish the flames within 21 minutes, preventing it from spreading to other units in the building, according to LAFD Public Service Officer Margaret Stewart.

According to news reports, firefighters searching the burnt unit discovered the body of a 68-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not release additional information on the victim.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area of S Clarence St., south of E 4th St., Tuesday morning as LAFD Arson was on the scene for an investigation.

This story will be updated as new information is available.