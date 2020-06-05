A 24-year-old man was killed Thursday night in Boyle Heights in what police described as a gang-related shooting.

City News Service reported that officers responded to the 200 block of Soto Street, near the corner of Michigan Ave., shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday and found the victim. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told CNS a preliminary investigation found that a suspect walked up to the man, opened fire and struck him before running off. There was no detailed description of the suspect and the name of the victim has not been disclosed.

Thursday’s was the second shooting reported in Boyle Heights in the last two weeks. On the early hours of Sunday, May 24, a drive-by shooting near Whittier Boulevard and Lorena Street left two men wounded.

Police told CNS the May 24 shooting occurred at 1:20 a.m. There was no description of the vehicle which fled the scene.

One of the men wounded was shot in the leg; both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and were expected to survive their injuries.

Second killing in less than a month

Thursday’s fatal shooting was the fifth homicide reported in Boyle Heights so far in 2020 and the second killing that’s taken place in the neighborhood in less than 30 days.

According to the Los Angeles Times Homicide Report, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed on May 15 on the 700 block of North Echandia Street, less than a block away from Prospect Park. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s records showed the man’s name to be David Leopoldo Orduno.

There are no published media reports on the May 15 shooting and no other details known on the time and circumstances of the incident.

The Times’ Homicide Report lists two other killings in April and one in March. All five homicide victims reported this year in Boyle Heights have been Latino males who died from gunshot wounds.