A Roosevelt High School graduating senior was featured in the “Class of 2020: In This Together” special that aired over the weekend on CNN.

Amanda Zetina, who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico when she was six years old, told CNN she was the first in her family to ever graduate from high school.

“Education for an immigrant means… you’re able to create a new change for future generations,” she said in the special aired on Sunday.

The program also featured a Roosevelt High school mentor, her AP Government teacher Carlos Castillo.

“I love inquisitive minds, but I think she was more inquisitive than most students,” Castillo said of Zetina, who will be attending U.C. Davis on scholarship this fall. “She will be a first generation college student.”

On the show, CNN anchor Jake Tapper congratulated the Boyle Heights student and called Zetina “unstoppable.”

“Don’t let society limit where you can go… everything is up to you,” Zetina said.

Here’s Amanda Zetina on CNN:

