101 freeway to be shut down in Boyle Heights – again – this weekend

For the second time in les than a month, a stretch of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights will be closed to traffic Friday to Sunday to allow construction in another phase of the now $588 million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project.

The city’s Bureau of Engineering announced that the closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and is scheduled to last until Sunday, Nov. 6 until at least 3 p.m.

An earlier weekend closure took place from Friday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 24, but took much less than the more than 40 hours anticipated.

Both sides of the 101 Freeway will be closed from between the 60 Freeway and the 101/5 Freeway split, just before Union Station. Southbound drivers on the 101 Freeway coming from Hollywood will be redirected onto the 110 Freeway, then back east onto the 10 Freeway, where they can access the 5 and 710 Freeway. Drivers headed for the northbound 101 Freeway will be rerouted north onto the 710 Freeway, then west on the 10 Freeway, which joins up with the 101 near Union Station.

The weekend closures will also impact several on- and off-ramps in the area. Full details are available here.

The bridge reconstruction project began in 2015 after the city determined that the viaduct, built in 1932, was not strong enough to withstand a major earthquake.

Have a Boyle Heights or East LA event? Post it on our free community calendar. Just click here and fill out the online form.

A stretch of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights will be closed to traffic Friday to Sunday, the first of two weekends when it will be shut down for another phase of the now $588 million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project.

The city’s Bureau of Engineering announced that the closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 and is scheduled to last until Sunday, Oct. 24 until at least 3 p.m.

Another weekend closure will take place from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6.

According to the bureau’s website for the project, the new span is now fully supported and no longer requires the supporting falsework under the bridge. Crews will begin removing the falsework this weekend.

Both sides of the 101 Freeway will be closed from between the 60 Freeway and the 101/5 Freeway split, just before Union Station. Southbound drivers on the 101 Freeway coming from Hollywood will be redirected onto the 110 Freeway, then back east onto the 10 Freeway, where they can access the 5 and 710 Freeway. Drivers headed for the northbound 101 Freeway will be rerouted north onto the 710 Freeway, then west on the 10 Freeway, which joins up with the 101 near Union Station.

The weekend closures will also impact several on- and off-ramps in the area. Full details are available here.

The bridge reconstruction project began in 2015 after the city determined that the viaduct, built in 1932, was not strong enough to withstand a major earthquake.

