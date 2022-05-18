101 Freeway in Boyle Heights to close for 24 hours this weekend

101 Freeway in Boyle Heights to close for 24 hours this weekend

A section of the 101 Freeway that crosses Boyle Heights will close this weekend, the city announced last week, to allow for road repair related to the construction of the Sixth Street Viaduct.

The 2 1/2 mile stretch of freeway to be closed for a 24-hour period runs under the Sixth Street Bridge, between State Route 60 and the 10 Freeway Interchange. It will be closed off to traffic starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21 through 10 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

Repairs will take place on the East side of the construction site. The Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering –in charge of the $588 million viaduct project– said it will work to restore the median and repair the roadway. At the same time, the California Department of Transportation will be doing slab replacement work along the same section while it’s closed.

Signs will direct drivers away from the closed area and corresponding on-and-off ramps for the 101 will be closed. Motorists traveling West on the 60 Freeway will not be able to access th 101 during the closure.

See Detour Map Below

Traffic detours will be as follows:

When traveling N/B 5 from the Orange County area approaching the 5/10/101 Interchange:

Exit to N/B 101 closed

Exit to W/B 10 open

Exit to N/B 5 open

Primary Detour: N/B 710 to W/B 10

Secondary Detour: W/B 10 to N/B 110

When traveling W/B 60 from the Pomona area approaching 5/10/101 Interchange:

Exit to N/B 101 closed

Exit to W/B 10 open

Exit to N/B 5 open

Primary Detour: N/B 710 to W/B 10

Secondary Detour: W/B 10 to N/B 110

When traveling S/B 101 from the San Fernando Valley area approaching the 10/101 Split: