Young man shot and killed on Spence Street by the 60 Freeway

Police say a young man was shot and killed early Monday morning in a gang-related shooting on Spence Street near the 60 Freeway in Boyle Heights.

An LAPD public information officer said officers responded to a call at 1:52 am to the 600 block of Spence and found the victim, a Hispanic male between 25 and 30 years old, shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim, who was not identified, was assisted by paramedics and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the case is under investigation.

Monday’s is the 14th homicide reported in Boyle Heights so far in 2020.

