If you spent a minute on Twitter Friday, you may have noticed that #BoyleHeights and #BadBunny were trending.

Twitter user Alessandro Negrete was one of several local Twitter users who alerted local residents right before noon about reggaetón superstar Bad Bunny filming a commercial on a very TV production-friendly strip of First Street near Mariachi Plaza.

So did Erick Huerta:

And ABC7 community journalist Eric Resendiz:

Bad Bunny @sanbenito 🐰 was spotted today on a film shoot in Boyle Heights! The singing sensation was seen casually walking down the street holding a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. 👀 This narration tho! pic.twitter.com/3yKVf8WHHV — Eric Resendiz (@abc7eric) October 23, 2020

The news spread quickly in Boyle Heights, and it didn’t take long for crowds of fans to line up East 1st Street to watch as the artist –real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocaasio– strolled down the block holding a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Even the Los Angeles Times, which called him “the hottest Latino artist of the moment,” noticed the event:

“A week after his show-stopping performance with Ivy Queen and Nesi at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the singer, producer and MC was spotted walking down 1st Street with a camera crew, donning a set of beaded braids and clutching a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Fans began to circle as the artist strutted past the House of Trophies & Awards.”

After filming concluded –and as he left the neighborhood– the artist who Tweets @sanbenito shook some fans’ hands and showed them his love: