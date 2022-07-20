Woman shot to death on corner of 4th and Grande Vista Ave.

A 32-year-old woman was fatally shot in Boyle Heights early this month, authorities said.

The homicide took place on the evening of July 5 near Fourth Street and Grande Vista Ave.

Police say the woman was shot in the head at approximately 8 p.m. on the 400 block of South Grande Vista Avenue. On Wednesday, an LAPD spokesperson said they suspected two people were involved in the shooting, one that fled on a scooter and another that fled on foot.

Originally, police had said incorrectly that the Boyle Heights incident involved a burglary.

Police now say the victim, which they identified only as being Latino, was found in critical condition when officers arrived. The spokesperson said the victim was unresponsive to CPR and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the County Coroner’s office confirmed that the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head, but the coroner’s report says she died at a hospital. She was identified as 32-year-old Angel Annie Medina.

It appears the shooting occurred near a well-known Boyle Heights birria restaurant at Fourth and Grande Vista. A wall on the side of the restaurant facing Grande Vista has a graffiti tag that reads “RIP Morena,” presumably alluding to the victim’s nickname.

Police said the two suspects are both Latino males, but did not say if either have been identified or if any arrests in the case has been made.

With the July 5 shooting, there are now three homicides reported this month in Boyle Heights. A killing, by stabbing, took place on July 10. Another stabbing occurred early Tuesday.

So far in 2022, 13 homicides have been reported in Boyle Heights.

This story was updated on July 20 to clarify that there was no burglary, to add details on the circumstances of the shooting and information on the suspects involved, and to add photo.

Reporter Jennifer López contributed to this post.