A 32-year-old woman was fatally shot during a burglary in Boyle Heights early this month, authorities said.

The homicide took place on the evening of July 5 near Fourth Street and Grande Vista Ave.

Police say the burglar got into a physical altercation with the victim, that escalated to a homicide. An LAPD spokesperson said that police responded to a report of a burglary on the 400 block of South Grande Vista Ave. around 8 p.m..

By the time the police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.

Police say the victim, which they identified only as being Latino, was taken to LAC+USC Medical Center. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Monday, the County Coroner’s office confirmed that the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head. She was identified as 32-year-old Angel Annie Medina.

Police said the suspect is a Latino male, but he has not been identified and no arrest in the case has been made.

With the July 5 shooting, there are now two homicides reported this month in Boyle Heights. A second killing, by stabbing, took place on July 10. So far in 2022, 12 homicides have been reported in Boyle Heights.