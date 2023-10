A woman was shot shortly after midnight Monday while walking along the Sixth Street Bridge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.



The victim was transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds and was in stable condition at the time, said LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was described as a silver sedan and sped east toward Whittier Boulevard.

There are currently no suspects and LAPD is investigating whether or not the incident was gang-related.