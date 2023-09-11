A woman was shot and killed during an argument Saturday afternoon at a Boyle Heights park.

Police said they responded to the Ross Valencia Community Park by First and Chicago at around 2:08 pm, following reports of gunfire in the area. The park is across the street from the Hollenbeck Police station in Boyle Heights

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the suspect, a female Hispanic, was engaged in an argument with the victim at the time of the incident.

The suspect then took out a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing on foot. First responders on the scene pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Police originally identified the victim as a Black woman. On Monday, friends and relatives of the victim identified her as 56-year-old Monica Jenniches, a Hispanic female. The LA Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim’s name and ethnicity.

No additional information on the suspect was available, but police do not believe the shooting was gang-related. This is the 18th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023.

This article was updated Monday to add additional details about the victim.