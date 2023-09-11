A woman was shot and killed during an argument Saturday afternoon at a Boyle Heights park.
Police said they responded to the Ross Valencia Community Park by First and Chicago at around 2:08 pm, following reports of gunfire in the area. The park is across the street from the Hollenbeck Police station in Boyle Heights
According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the suspect, a female Hispanic, was engaged in an argument with the victim at the time of the incident.
The suspect then took out a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing on foot. First responders on the scene pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, the spokesperson said.
Police originally identified the victim as a Black woman. On Monday, friends and relatives of the victim identified her as 56-year-old Monica Jenniches, a Hispanic female. The LA Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim’s name and ethnicity.
No additional information on the suspect was available, but police do not believe the shooting was gang-related. This is the 18th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023.
This article was updated Monday to add additional details about the victim.
That is my sister and she is Hispanic and she has family that loves her.
