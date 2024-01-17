The years following the Vietnam War were a turbulent time for Jerry Velasquez. Returning back to the States as a veteran, he found it difficult to reenter the public sphere following his military service. Like many returning Vietnam veterans, he had a hard time socializing and fell into substance abuse.

Even after two decades of sober living, Velasquez still found himself struggling with homelessness. Late last year, he became the first person to move into the Whittier Place II apartments complex in East Los Angeles.

Jerry Velasquez, a Vietnam veteran, was the first tenant to move into Whittier Place II.

“Things like this are hard to describe when you’ve been living on the streets for some time,” Velasquez said during a belated ribbon-cutting event Thursday. “It took years, but I’m here today and I’m so grateful to the people here, because they helped me get here.”

The Boyle Heights-based nonprofit developer East LA Community Corporation (ELACC) began construction of the 34-unit Permanent Supportive Housing (or PSH) complex in early 2021, and completed it last year at a reported cost of $24,290,370. Located at 4101 Whittier Boulevard, it is a sister development to the Whittier Place apartments, a nearby three-story building with 24 residential units.

Most of the 34 Whittier Place II units are occupied. Photo from ELACC Instagram.

All of the new project’s units were reserved for unhoused veterans and other unhoused individuals with incomes between 0% and 30% of the area median income. Most of the units are already occupied. Whittier Place is one of several ELACC properties in Los Angeles County that provide housing dedicated to veterans.

“We in the city of Los Angeles have a housing crisis,” said County Supervisor Hilda Solis at the event. “There’s way too many people out on the streets on any given night on Skid Row, and East LA is no different.”

“We have a lot of folks who need shelter, especially our veterans,” she added. “They’ve given the ultimate sacrifice by serving our country, it’s only right that we do our best to give back.”

At Whittier Place II, residents can enjoy a large community room, kitchen, laundry room, courtyard, fitness room, roof terraces, computer room and more. In addition, New Directions for Veterans (NDVets) will provide wraparound services to the tenants, from case management and housing retention services to independent living skills education and employment services.

“I thank every single person whose hard work went into making this place a home, from construction and design engineers to our funders, property managers and every member of our team,” said ELACC President and CEO Monica Mejia. “I especially want to thank one of my heroes, Hilda Solis, who has been supporting our organization’s mission for years.”

“To all of our newest residents,” she finally added, “we welcome you home.”